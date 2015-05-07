The History of John Fred and the Playboys

Слушатели
John Fred And The Playboys
Judy in Disguise (with Glasses)
John FredThe Playboys
Agnes English
Up and Down
Sometimes You Just Can't Win
She Shot a Hole in My Soul
Boogie Children
Night Owl
Sun City
Shirley
Back in the U.S.S.R.
When the Lights Go Out
You're on My Mind
Down to the Boogaloo
Doing the Best You Can
Harlem Shuffle
Silly Sarah Carter
Mary Jane
Hey, Hey, Bunny
Most Unlikely to Succeed
Can I Get a Word in?
Make Love to You
Out of Left Field
How Can I Prove It to You?
Love Comes in Time
Wind up Doll
Sad Story
Lennie
Permanently Stated
What is Happiness / Sometimes You Just Can't Win
34: 40 of John Fred and His Playboys
Up and Down / Wind up Doll
