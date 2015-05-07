Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The History of John Fred and the Playboys

The History of John Fred and the Playboys

John Fred And The Playboys

Paula Records  • Рок  • 1991

1

Judy in Disguise (with Glasses)

John FredThe Playboys

3:01

2

Agnes English

John FredThe Playboys

2:19

3

Up and Down

John FredThe Playboys

2:42

4

Sometimes You Just Can't Win

John FredThe Playboys

3:05

5

She Shot a Hole in My Soul

John FredThe Playboys

2:21

6

Boogie Children

John FredThe Playboys

3:01

7

Night Owl

John FredThe Playboys

2:07

8

Sun City

John FredThe Playboys

2:31

9

Shirley

John FredThe Playboys

1:56

10

Back in the U.S.S.R.

John FredThe Playboys

4:21

11

When the Lights Go Out

John FredThe Playboys

2:10

12

You're on My Mind

John FredThe Playboys

2:52

13

Down to the Boogaloo

John FredThe Playboys

2:41

14

Doing the Best You Can

John FredThe Playboys

2:29

15

Harlem Shuffle

John FredThe Playboys

3:04

16

Silly Sarah Carter

John FredThe Playboys

2:16

17

Mary Jane

John FredThe Playboys

2:57

18

Hey, Hey, Bunny

John FredThe Playboys

2:32

19

Most Unlikely to Succeed

John FredThe Playboys

2:37

20

Can I Get a Word in?

John FredThe Playboys

3:00

21

Make Love to You

John FredThe Playboys

2:21

22

Out of Left Field

John FredThe Playboys

3:26

23

How Can I Prove It to You?

John FredThe Playboys

1:58

24

Love Comes in Time

John FredThe Playboys

3:26

25

Wind up Doll

John FredThe Playboys

2:51

26

Sad Story

John FredThe Playboys

5:05

