Альбом
Постер альбома This is the Beginning: The Best of the Artistic, Cobra & USA Sessions

This is the Beginning: The Best of the Artistic, Cobra & USA Sessions

Buddy Guy

Cobra Records  • Блюз  • 1965

1

Sit and Cry (The Blues)

Buddy Guy

3:03

2

Try to Quit You Baby

Buddy Guy

2:37

3

You Sure Can't Do

Buddy Guy

2:40

4

This is the End

Buddy Guy

2:59

5

Too Many Cooks

Buddy Guy

2:54

6

Too Many Cooks (Alternate Take)

Buddy Guy

2:55

7

Good Things

Buddy Guy

2:45

8

God's Gift to Man

Buddy Guy

2:52

9

God's Gift to Man (Alternate Take)

Buddy Guy

3:08

10

Heavy Heart Beat

Buddy Guy

2:55

11

Heavy Heart Beat (Alternate Take)

Buddy Guy

3:35

12

Baby Don't You Wanna Come Home

Buddy Guy

2:40

13

The Way You Been Treating Me

Buddy Guy

3:12

14

I Hope You Come Back Home

Buddy Guy

3:00

15

You Sure Can't Do (Session)

Buddy Guy

10:52

16

This is the End (Session)

Buddy Guy

10:59

