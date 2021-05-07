The Art of Brynjar Hoff

Слушатели
Brynjar Hoff, Hindar Quartet, Kaare Ørnung
1
Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: I. Allegro
Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet
2
Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: II. Adagio
3
Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: III. Rondeau Allegro
4
Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: I. Nicht schnell
Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung
5
Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: II. Einfach, innig
6
Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: III. Nicht schnell
7
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: I. Pan
Brynjar Hoff
8
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: II. Phaeton
9
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: III. Niobe
10
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: IV. Bacchus
11
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: V. Narcissus
12
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: VI. Arethusa
13
Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: I. Allegretto
14
Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: II. Cantilene Andante
15
Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: III. Vivace
