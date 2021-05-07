Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Art of Brynjar Hoff

The Art of Brynjar Hoff

Brynjar Hoff, Hindar Quartet, Kaare Ørnung

LAWO Reissue  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: I. Allegro

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

6:58

2

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: II. Adagio

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

3:42

3

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: III. Rondeau Allegro

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

4:53

4

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: I. Nicht schnell

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

2:53

5

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: II. Einfach, innig

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:37

6

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: III. Nicht schnell

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

4:02

7

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: I. Pan

Brynjar Hoff

2:36

8

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: II. Phaeton

Brynjar Hoff

1:18

9

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: III. Niobe

Brynjar Hoff

2:09

10

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: IV. Bacchus

Brynjar Hoff

2:14

11

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: V. Narcissus

Brynjar Hoff

3:00

12

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: VI. Arethusa

Brynjar Hoff

2:25

13

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: I. Allegretto

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:27

14

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: II. Cantilene Andante

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

4:21

15

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: III. Vivace

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:32

1

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: I. Allegro

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

6:58

2

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: II. Adagio

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

3:42

3

Oboe Quartet in F Major, K.370: III. Rondeau Allegro

Brynjar HoffHindar Quartet

4:53

4

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: I. Nicht schnell

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

2:53

5

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: II. Einfach, innig

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:37

6

Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94: III. Nicht schnell

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

4:02

7

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: I. Pan

Brynjar Hoff

2:36

8

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: II. Phaeton

Brynjar Hoff

1:18

9

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: III. Niobe

Brynjar Hoff

2:09

10

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: IV. Bacchus

Brynjar Hoff

2:14

11

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: V. Narcissus

Brynjar Hoff

3:00

12

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49: VI. Arethusa

Brynjar Hoff

2:25

13

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: I. Allegretto

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:27

14

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: II. Cantilene Andante

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

4:21

15

Sonata For Oboe and Piano, Op. 11: III. Vivace

Brynjar HoffKåre Ørnung

3:32

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Brynjar Hoff: Gabriel's oboe

Brynjar Hoff: Gabriel's oboe

Постер альбома Brynjar Hoff Oboe Sonatas

Brynjar Hoff Oboe Sonatas

Постер альбома Brynjar Hoff plays Grieg, Bach, Gershwin and Encores

Brynjar Hoff plays Grieg, Bach, Gershwin and Encores

Постер альбома Manuel de Falla: Seven Popular Spanish Songs: Brynjar Hoff

Manuel de Falla: Seven Popular Spanish Songs: Brynjar Hoff

Постер альбома Couvre Feu

Couvre Feu

Постер альбома Norwegian Works for Oboe and Orchestra: Brynjar Hoff

Norwegian Works for Oboe and Orchestra: Brynjar Hoff