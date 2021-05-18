Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Love Languages

Love Languages

Nathan Mitchell

ENM Music Group  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Infinite Love

Nathan Mitchell

4:21

2

Affirmation (feat. Tony Terry)

Nathan MitchellTony Terry

5:20

3

Together, Forever

Nathan Mitchell

3:42

4

Quality Time

Nathan Mitchell

4:58

5

Nostalgia (feat. Elan Trotman)

Nathan MitchellElan Trotman

4:36

6

Minha Amada

Nathan Mitchell

4:19

7

Touch

Nathan Mitchell

4:37

8

Spend My Life with You (feat. Glenn Jones)

Nathan MitchellGlenn Jones

3:54

9

All I Want is You

Nathan Mitchell

4:53

10

Lifetime

Nathan Mitchell

4:00

