Альбом
Постер альбома Music of the Four Realms

Music of the Four Realms

Various Artists

Heritage Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Scottish Dances, Op. 59: I. Pesante

Alexander Gibson

1:57

2

Scottish Dances, Op. 59: II. Vivace

Alexander Gibson

1:53

3

Scottish Dances, Op. 59: III. Allegretto

Alexander Gibson

3:34

4

Scottish Dances, Op. 59: IV. Con brio

Alexander Gibson

1:22

5

Elizabethan Miniatures: I. Prelude

Robert Irving

1:14

6

Elizabethan Miniatures: II. Alman

Robert Irving

1:38

7

Elizabethan Miniatures: III. Carmen's Whistle

Robert Irving

2:04

8

Elizabethan Miniatures: IV. Irish Ho-Hoane

Robert Irving

2:48

9

Elizabethan Miniatures: V. Muscadin

Robert Irving

1:06

10

Dance of the Nymphs and Reapers (from The Tempest)

Robert Iriving

3:06

11

Blow, blow thou winter wind

Douglas Gamley

2:58

12

Two Pieces from Henry V: I. Death of Falstaff

Robert Irving

2:57

13

Two Pieces from Henry V: II. Touch her soft lips and part

Robert Irving

1:48

14

Scottish Dances, Op. 32: I. Allegro molto

Alexander Gibson

2:32

15

Scottish Dances, Op. 32: II. Andante comodo

Alexander Gibson

1:47

16

Scottish Dances, Op. 32: III. Vivace

Alexander Gibson

2:09

17

Scottish Dances, Op. 32: IV. Lento semplice

Alexander Gibson

2:12

18

Scottish Dances, Op. 32: V. Presto

Alexander Gibson

3:03

19

Suo-gan

George Weldon

3:21

20

The Fair Day (from an Irish Symphony)

George Weldon

2:53

21

Six English Lyrics: I. Go, lovely Rose

Yvonne Lea

1:25

22

Six English Lyrics: II. Crossing the bar

Yvonne Lea

3:16

23

Six English Lyrics: III. A Birthday

Yvonne Lea

1:08

24

Six English Lyrics: IV. Sweet and low

Yvonne Lea

3:26

25

Six English Lyrics: V. Jenny kissed me

Yvonne Lea

0:28

26

Six English Lyrics: VI. When I am dead

Yvonne Lea

2:33

27

Lilliburlero

Antony Askew

3:02

28

Set of Act-Tunes and Dances: I. Overture

Arthur Bliss

3:01

29

Set of Act-Tunes and Dances: II. Air

Arthur Bliss

1:55

30

Set of Act-Tunes and Dances: III. Saraband

Arthur Bliss

0:54

31

Set of Act-Tunes: IV. Minuet

Arthur Bliss

0:30

32

Set of Act-Tunes and Dances: V. Hornpipe

Arthur Bliss

1:41

33

Orb and Sceptre

George Weldon

7:26

