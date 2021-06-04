Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома ...Still Sad

...Still Sad

Various Artists

Anthology Recordings  • Рок  • 2021

1

Rust in the Rain

Widsith

3:13

2

Modessa

Bluebird

3:37

3

Round & Round

Dan ModlinDave Scott

3:50

4

Maple Shade

Seneca Trail

3:43

5

Pay the Price

Stress

4:26

6

People Get Ready

Lumbee

3:27

7

Colorado

Graham CountyDon Graham

3:04

8

Garden Song

Gabriel Gladstar

2:37

9

Take My Hand

Hoover

5:02

10

Voice in the Wind

 🅴

HeavenEarth

2:34

11

The Thinker

Kensington Market

2:28

12

Storm in the Night

Jimmer GlynnAlan Rackin

3:09

13

Doin' Alright

Arbre

2:57

14

No Magic

Sparky Grinstead

3:46

15

Maybe

Vini Contreas

3:37

16

Don't Want to Go Home

David Chalmers

6:00

