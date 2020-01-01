Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Chordpulse, Pedalboard, Guitar Processor and Us

Chordpulse, Pedalboard, Guitar Processor and Us

another wave project

another wave project  • Инструментальная  • 2020

1

Prophecy

another wave project

3:12

2

Catwalk View (City, Pt. 1)

another wave project

6:25

3

Park (City, Pt. 2)

another wave project

4:06

4

That Man in a Strange Jacket

another wave project

3:23

5

Journey to the Other End of the Galaxy

another wave project

4:49

6

Space Station Destiny-13

another wave project

3:58

7

Reunion

another wave project

3:18

8

Prophecy Naked

another wave project

3:12

9

Catwalk View (City, Pt. 1) Naked

another wave project

6:24

10

Park (City, Pt. 2) Naked

another wave project

4:05

11

That Man in a Strange Jacket Naked

another wave project

3:23

12

Journey to the Other End of the Galaxy Naked

another wave project

4:46

13

Space Station Destiny-13 Naked

another wave project

3:55

14

Reunion Naked

another wave project

3:18

