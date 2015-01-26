Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Shadow on the Sun

Shadow on the Sun

Al Lethbridge

Uppm  • Рок  • 2015

1

Galactic Overture

Al Lethbridge

2:28

2

Solar Wings

Al Lethbridge

2:32

3

Advance

Al Lethbridge

2:18

4

Destination Unknown

Al Lethbridge

2:39

5

Orbital Drift

Al Lethbridge

2:59

6

Meet the Machine

Al Lethbridge

2:11

7

Intelligent Cloud

Al Lethbridge

3:03

8

Panopolis

Al Lethbridge

3:27

9

I Android

Al Lethbridge

2:52

10

The Music of Time

Al Lethbridge

2:10

11

Into the Dark Electric

Al Lethbridge

3:44

12

Attack of the Drones

Al Lethbridge

2:43

13

Micro World

Al Lethbridge

1:59

14

Unknown Craft

Al Lethbridge

2:10

15

First Contact

Al Lethbridge

2:58

16

Mysterious Enchanted Planet

Al Lethbridge

2:52

17

Alien Heartbeat

Al Lethbridge

3:10

18

Genesis

Al Lethbridge

2:10

19

What Have We Found

Al Lethbridge

1:51

20

Creature Spawn

Al Lethbridge

2:22

