Shadow on the Sun

Al Lethbridge
1
Galactic Overture
2
Solar Wings
3
Advance
4
Destination Unknown
5
Orbital Drift
6
Meet the Machine
7
Intelligent Cloud
8
Panopolis
9
I Android
10
The Music of Time
11
Into the Dark Electric
12
Attack of the Drones
13
Micro World
14
Unknown Craft
15
First Contact
16
Mysterious Enchanted Planet
17
Alien Heartbeat
18
Genesis
19
What Have We Found
20
Creature Spawn
Beyond The Clouds
Enchanted Tales
Spirit Voice
Mediterraneo
Guitarscapes
