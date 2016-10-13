Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lifted 2

Lifted 2

Sarah Trevino, Jonathan Elias

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2016

1

Natural Response

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:03

2

Magic In The Hills

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

3

Willingness To Succeed

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:50

4

On The Porch

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:59

5

Playful Thoughts

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:58

6

New Approach

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:02

7

The Right Stuff

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:14

8

Life Of Accomplishment

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:00

9

Place In Your Heart

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:09

10

Path To Discovery

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

11

Floating In Air

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:08

12

Memory Lapse

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:10

13

Stones Unturned

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:55

14

Feel At Home

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:57

1

Natural Response

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:03

2

Magic In The Hills

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

3

Willingness To Succeed

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:50

4

On The Porch

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:59

5

Playful Thoughts

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:58

6

New Approach

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:02

7

The Right Stuff

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:14

8

Life Of Accomplishment

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:00

9

Place In Your Heart

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:09

10

Path To Discovery

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

11

Floating In Air

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:08

12

Memory Lapse

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:10

13

Stones Unturned

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:55

14

Feel At Home

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:57

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Positive Spin

Positive Spin

Постер альбома The One And Only

The One And Only

Постер альбома Elias Classics, Vol. 2

Elias Classics, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Elias Classics, Vol. 3

Elias Classics, Vol. 3

Постер альбома Unsolved, Vol. 2

Unsolved, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Sounds of ELIAS

Sounds of ELIAS