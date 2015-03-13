Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Luxury Retail

Luxury Retail

Chieli Minucci, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2015

1

Waves Of Wealth

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:30

2

All That Glitters

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:37

3

Lush Tonight

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:26

4

Anniversary Jewels

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:28

5

Filthy Rich

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:12

6

Schwing It

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:30

7

Diamond Dreams

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:36

8

Love Cruise

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:42

9

She's Stepping Out

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:51

10

Dreaming Jewelry

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:22

11

Dazzled

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:37

12

Sheer Elegance

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:37

13

Pearl Necklace

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:34

14

Retail Jazz

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:13

15

Spectacular Lives

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:54

16

Big Blue Yacht

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:44

17

Emerald City

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:26

