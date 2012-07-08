Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sounds Like Summer 2

Sounds Like Summer 2

Various Artists

Koka Media  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Dance In The Ocean

Ana ZimmerFrederic Auger

2:22

2

Summer Game

Frederic Auger

2:20

3

Seacoast Babe

Frederic Auger

2:48

4

Music Keeps Me Dancing

Frederic Vitani

1:44

5

Party Rocking

K. Melleon

2:49

6

Himawari (Sunflower)

Jessy RousselSpreader

3:19

7

Keep It Cool

Valérie DenizSpreader

2:43

8

Prom Queen

Spreader

3:14

9

Hello Hello Hello

Frederic Vitani

2:14

10

Extatic Trip

Frederic Vitani

1:49

11

Neighborhood Barbecue

Frederic Vitani

1:59

12

With You Babe

Frederic Auger

2:21

13

The Shell Girl

Minnie BenolielFrederic Auger

2:14

14

Thirsty Dudes

Nicolas Dufournet

1:42

15

Show Me The Way

Jules Erades

3:11

16

Time Of Burning Sun

Cécile PerfettiJean-François Berger

2:40

17

The Jolly Walk

Frederic Auger

2:01

18

Love Merry Go Round

Frederic AugerMinnie Benoliel

2:19

19

Island Groove

JC Lemay

2:28

20

Nasty Reggae

JC Lemay

2:27

21

Brazilian Chill

Le Fat Club

1:37

