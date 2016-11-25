Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Song Method 2

The Song Method 2

Various Artists

Uppm  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

Call the Shots

Louise DowdToni Halliday

2:31

2

Cut to the Chase

Louise DowdStephen William Cornish

2:55

3

After You

Louise DowdShelley Harland

2:53

4

Out of Focus

Andy BrittonKiyomi Vella

2:57

5

Remain

Louise DowdGresby R. Nash

3:06

6

Resonate

Louise DowdGresby R. Nash

3:12

7

All We Didn't Say

Louise DowdToni Halliday

3:02

8

Fall or Fly

Andy BrittonKiyomi Vella

3:54

9

Victorious

Neil PollardLouise Dowd

2:33

10

Into the Sunset

Louise DowdJeremy Abbott

2:25

11

Darkness Makes the Heart Grow Stronger

Louise DowdElizabeth Riordan

2:57

12

Right for You

Louise DowdKlas Whal

2:56

13

Sea of Trouble

Louise DowdShelley Harland

3:14

14

Standing on the Edge

Louise DowdKiyomi Vella

2:56

15

Suffragette

Louise DowdToni HallidayStephen William Cornish

1:52

16

The Thrill Has Gone

Louise DowdShelley Harland

3:05

17

Turn the Corner

Neil PollardLouise Dowd

3:28

18

You'll Be the Death of Me

Louise DowdJeremy Abbott

3:08

