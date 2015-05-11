Power Politics

Слушатели
Jonathan Still, Clifford Simms
1
All Politics Is Local
Clifford SimmsJonathan Still
2
For Patriots And Families
3
My Record Stands
4
Real Problem Solver
5
Clear Difference
6
Pragmatic Approach
7
Bright Future
8
Global Initiatives
9
Post Election Joy
10
Ups And Downs
11
Leader Among Leaders
12
My Service
13
From The Heartland
14
Talking Points
15
Policy Results
16
Back To The People
17
Crisis Manager
18
Political Force
19
Primary Season
20
Endorsements
