Альбом
Постер альбома Power Politics

Power Politics

Jonathan Still, Clifford Simms

FirstCom Music  • Классическая музыка  • 2015

1

All Politics Is Local

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

2

For Patriots And Families

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

3

My Record Stands

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

4

Real Problem Solver

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:04

5

Clear Difference

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

6

Pragmatic Approach

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

7

Bright Future

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

8

Global Initiatives

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

9

Post Election Joy

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

10

Ups And Downs

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

11

Leader Among Leaders

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

12

My Service

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

13

From The Heartland

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

14

Talking Points

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

15

Policy Results

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

16

Back To The People

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

17

Crisis Manager

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

18

Political Force

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:01

19

Primary Season

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

20

Endorsements

Clifford SimmsJonathan Still

1:02

