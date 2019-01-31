Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Creative Cues - Cinematic Pop

Creative Cues - Cinematic Pop

Brice Davoli, Valerie Deniz

Koka Media  • Поп-музыка  • 2019

1

Bird of Paradise

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:51

2

The Flame

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:52

3

Lost in Paradise

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:41

4

Autumn Screams

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:39

5

Stay with Me

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

4:11

6

Winter Song

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:34

7

Bird of Paradise (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:51

8

The Flame (Alternative Version)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:36

9

Lost in Paradise (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:41

10

Autumn Screams (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:39

11

Stay with Me (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

4:11

12

Winter Song (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:34

1

Bird of Paradise

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:51

2

The Flame

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:52

3

Lost in Paradise

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:41

4

Autumn Screams

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:39

5

Stay with Me

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

4:11

6

Winter Song

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:34

7

Bird of Paradise (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:51

8

The Flame (Alternative Version)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

2:36

9

Lost in Paradise (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:41

10

Autumn Screams (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:39

11

Stay with Me (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

4:11

12

Winter Song (Instrumental)

Brice DavoliValerie Deniz

1:34

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mon ange (Bande originale de la série télévisée)

Mon ange (Bande originale de la série télévisée)

Постер альбома Dramedy Season 2

Dramedy Season 2

Постер альбома Classic Jazz - Trios & Quartets

Classic Jazz - Trios & Quartets

Постер альбома Classic Jazz - Divas & Crooners

Classic Jazz - Divas & Crooners

Постер альбома Lost in Paradise

Lost in Paradise

Постер альбома Creative Cues - Cinematic Orchestra

Creative Cues - Cinematic Orchestra