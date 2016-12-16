Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Amstardam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Amstardam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Paul Arnold, Andrew Barnabas

Uppm  • Cаундтреки  • 2016

1

A Grand Opening

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:42

2

Introduction / Love at First Sight

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

5:31

3

Jolly Green Giant

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:30

4

I'll Bite Your Dick Off / Desiree

 🅴

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:05

5

You're Smoking on the Wrong Side of Amsterdam / This is Amsterdam

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:54

6

The Lighter / Michael Jack's Son

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

3:08

7

What's Mick up To?

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:59

8

I Want to Give You Something

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

2:21

9

Leaflet Drop

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:52

10

Dad in Denial / Don't Wake Up

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

3:33

11

The Green Stalk

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

2:07

12

Who's a Cant / the List

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:46

13

Gordon the Great

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

4:19

14

Stoned

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:49

15

Crossing the Alley

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:58

16

Green Stalk Magic / My Balls Work

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:11

17

Follow Her / Secret Jars of Money

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

2:56

18

Of All the Girls

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:57

19

Dwarf Rap

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

0:52

20

You

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:03

21

Betrayal

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

4:11

22

I'm Not Dead

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:12

23

Kick in the Bum / The Missing Page

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

2:12

24

Team Fanfare / Amstardam Overture

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

3:03

25

Start Rolling

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

3:08

26

The Rest of the Competition

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

8:14

