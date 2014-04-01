Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Human Experience 4

The Human Experience 4

Donn Wilkerson

UPM-US  • Инструментальная  • 2014

1

Ba Ba Long

Donn Wilkerson

2:33

2

Prism Mystery

Donn Wilkerson

1:29

3

Elements of Light

Donn Wilkerson

1:51

4

Bittersweetness

Donn Wilkerson

1:58

5

Nebular Beauty

Donn Wilkerson

1:58

6

Rumination

Donn Wilkerson

1:42

7

Dawn Contemplation

Donn Wilkerson

1:18

8

Upward View

Donn Wilkerson

1:44

9

Cocteau's Heart

Donn Wilkerson

1:30

10

Early Nightfall

Donn Wilkerson

2:06

11

Pieces Fit

Donn Wilkerson

2:08

12

Neighborhood Calm

Donn Wilkerson

0:53

13

Glass of Relaxation

Donn Wilkerson

1:27

14

Deliverance of Hope

Donn Wilkerson

0:54

15

Absolutely Positive

Donn Wilkerson

2:36

16

Calm And Open

Donn Wilkerson

1:54

