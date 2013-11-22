Nordic Noir, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Wahl , Klas, Anders Niska
1
Lost in Thought
Anders NiskaWahl , Klas
2
Nordic Reflections
3
Sombre Realisation
4
Life's Up's and Downs
5
Following the Trail
6
Impending Doom
7
Time Is Running Out
8
Dark Clouds
9
Long Journey Home
10
A Day at the Time
11
Before the Frost
12
Tracking the Bad Guy
13
Mind Games
14
The Darkness
15
Victims of Crime
16
Political Pressures
17
Building a Future
18
Christiansborg
Recon (Original Soundtrack)
Secrets & Mysteries
911: Pulses
911: At the Scene
Quirky Suburbia
Nordic Noir, Vol. 4: A Shade Darker
Показать ещё
Wildside
The Darkened Room
Daily (feat. Jon Becker)
Take Your Time
Phonk the Monster
Ne Olursun Dinle