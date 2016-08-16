Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Big Heavy Horn Riffs 2

Big Heavy Horn Riffs 2

Gary Crockett, Jason Glover, Dominic Glover

Uppm  • Джаз  • 2016

1

Fervour and Fury

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:27

2

Slam Down Tough

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:36

3

He Sure Mean It

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:55

4

Ready and Rough

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:01

5

Stadium Call

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:51

6

Flight Day Parade

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:11

7

Off the Mark

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:17

8

Winning Spirit (As Heard in A Star Is Born)

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:03

9

Elated in Love

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:17

10

Thank Funk It's Friday

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:19

11

Sexy Mofo

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:12

12

Girl's Got It

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:52

13

Funk for Your Life

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:22

14

Get up on Your Feet

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

1:57

15

Eastside Strut

Dominic GloverGary CrockettJason Glover

2:26

