Альбом
Постер альбома Children's Party Themes - Pirates

Children's Party Themes - Pirates

Various

Uppm  • Детская  • 2015

1

Prince Valiant

Robert J. Walsh

2:14

2

Soldado Valiente

Arnold Steck

1:05

3

Theme Park Ride

Andrew BlytheMarten Joustra

1:57

4

Dangerous Pirate

Daniel Pemberton

1:27

5

The Big Rescue

Udi Harpaz

1:03

6

Mask of Zorro

Eddie Thomas

2:51

7

Mutiny on the Sea

Mark Petrie

2:27

8

Sea Chase

Wendell Yuponce

1:32

9

Spirit of Now

Richard Friedman

2:13

10

Les Chevaliers

Bruno Alexiu

2:51

11

It's Game Day

Mark Petrie

2:18

12

Warrior of the Seas

Inon Zur

2:02

13

The Gold

Miles Hankins

1:31

14

Pirate Adventures

Udi Harpaz

2:03

15

Swashbuckler

Chris MosherDaniel Holter

2:05

16

Mr Swashbuckle

James McConnel

1:39

17

The Sneaky Pirate

Andrew BarnabasPaul Arnold

1:27

18

Sail the Seas

Chris White

2:10

19

What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor

Chris Payne

1:27

