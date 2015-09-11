Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома BBC Radio & TV Themes from the 1940's and 50's

BBC Radio & TV Themes from the 1940's and 50's

Various Artists

Uppm  • Cаундтреки  • 2015

1

Calling All Workers Coates (Music While You Work)

Eric Coates

3:02

2

Puffin' Billy (Children's Favourites)

Edward White

3:02

3

Elizabethan Serenade (Music in Miniature)

Ronald Binge

2:57

4

By the Sleepy Lagoon (Desert Island Discs)

Eric Coates

3:16

5

Cavalcade of Youth (The Barlows of Beddington)

Jack Beaver

3:00

6

Girls in Grey (Newsreel Theme)

Charles Williams

2:41

7

Jumping Bean (In Town Tonight)

Robert Farnon

2:15

8

Portrait of a Flirt (In Town Tonight)

Robert Farnon

2:42

9

Will O' the Wisp (In Town Tonight)

Dudley Glass

1:11

10

Westminster Waltz (In Town Tonight)

Robert Farnon

3:24

11

Melody on the Move (Breakfast Time Light)

Clive Richardson

2:47

12

The Young Ballerina (The Potter's Wheel)

Charles Williams

2:37

13

Horse Feathers (Meet the Huggets)

Philip Green

2:41

14

Devil's Gallop (Dick Barton Special Agent)

Charles Williams

1:25

15

Journey Into Melody (Melody Hour)

Robert Farnon

3:21

16

Rhythm on Rails (Morning Music)

Charles Williams

2:34

17

Music Everywhere (Rediffusion Television)

Eric Coates

3:02

18

Horseguard's Whitehall (Down Your Way)

Haydn Wood

3:09

19

Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)

Vivian Ellis

3:03

20

Destruction By Fire (Pathe News)

Charles Williams

1:35

21

On a Spring Note (Pathe Gazette)

Robert Farnon

2:59

22

All Sports March (Pathe News)

Robert Farnon

2:13

23

Sportsmaster (Peter Stuyvesant)

Robert Busby

2:55

24

Drum Majorette (Match of the Day)

Arnold Steck

2:19

