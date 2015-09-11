BBC Radio & TV Themes from the 1940's and 50's

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Calling All Workers Coates (Music While You Work)
Eric Coates
2
Puffin' Billy (Children's Favourites)
Edward White
3
Elizabethan Serenade (Music in Miniature)
Ronald Binge
4
By the Sleepy Lagoon (Desert Island Discs)
5
Cavalcade of Youth (The Barlows of Beddington)
Jack Beaver
6
Girls in Grey (Newsreel Theme)
Charles Williams
7
Jumping Bean (In Town Tonight)
Robert Farnon
8
Portrait of a Flirt (In Town Tonight)
9
Will O' the Wisp (In Town Tonight)
Dudley Glass
10
Westminster Waltz (In Town Tonight)
11
Melody on the Move (Breakfast Time Light)
Clive Richardson
12
The Young Ballerina (The Potter's Wheel)
13
Horse Feathers (Meet the Huggets)
Philip Green
14
Devil's Gallop (Dick Barton Special Agent)
15
Journey Into Melody (Melody Hour)
16
Rhythm on Rails (Morning Music)
17
Music Everywhere (Rediffusion Television)
18
Horseguard's Whitehall (Down Your Way)
Haydn Wood
19
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
Vivian Ellis
20
Destruction By Fire (Pathe News)
21
On a Spring Note (Pathe Gazette)
22
All Sports March (Pathe News)
23
Sportsmaster (Peter Stuyvesant)
Robert Busby
24
Drum Majorette (Match of the Day)
Arnold Steck
