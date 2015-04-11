Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Action Adventure 3

Action Adventure 3

Christopher Franke

UPM-US  • New Age  • 2015

1

Resistance

Christopher Franke

2:22

2

Divine Punishment

Christopher Franke

2:22

3

Epic Warriors

Christopher Franke

2:24

4

Laser Tunnel

Christopher Franke

2:25

5

With A Vengeance

Christopher Franke

2:23

6

Golden Wings

Christopher Franke

2:22

7

All That Remains

Christopher Franke

2:15

8

Doomed To Last

Christopher Franke

2:21

9

Final Meltdown

Christopher Franke

2:17

10

The Uprising

Christopher Franke

2:22

11

Ancient Scripture

Christopher Franke

2:23

12

Greatest Journey

Christopher Franke

2:17

13

Imperial Convoy

Christopher Franke

2:21

14

Homecoming

Christopher Franke

2:26

15

The Downfall

Christopher Franke

2:27

16

Kingdom Of The Brave

Christopher Franke

2:25

17

No One Left

Christopher Franke

2:25

18

The Last Protector

Christopher Franke

2:25

19

Under Oath

Christopher Franke

2:30

20

Superior Goal

Christopher Franke

2:24

