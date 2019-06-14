Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cinematic Gamescapes

Cinematic Gamescapes

Various Artists

Uppm  • Классическая музыка  • 2019

1

A Story of Two Worlds

Julie Cooper

3:01

2

Leaving Home

Julie Cooper

2:41

3

The Greeting

Julie Cooper

3:03

4

Hero's Lament

Julie Cooper

2:58

5

I Know What You Are

Julie Cooper

2:54

6

Difficult Past

Julie Cooper

2:44

7

Together at Dawn

Julie Cooper

2:48

8

No Time to Waste

Julie Cooper

2:06

9

The Hunters

Christopher SaltPhilip Guyler

2:17

10

Safe Passage

Alistair Hetherington

2:29

11

Exclusion Zone

Alistair Hetherington

1:57

12

Target Aquired

Timothy Elliott LarcombeWayne Murray

2:32

13

Air Temple

David Bertrand Holland

2:09

14

Fire Temple

Beth PerryChris Doney

1:56

15

Water Temple

Beth PerryChris Doney

4:13

16

Earth Temple

Beth PerryChris Doney

3:04

17

Dystopian Landscape

Alistair Hetherington

1:47

18

Extinction

Christopher SaltPhilip Guyler

2:12

19

A New World

Inon Zur

2:18

20

Purpose

Beth PerryChris Doney

3:16

