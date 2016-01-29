Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Block: Uplifting

Block: Uplifting

Various Artists

Uppm  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

Look What We Found

Stephen William CornishAmanda Leigh Wilson

3:43

2

Feel the Love

Syed Saif Haider NaqviHiggi SauceCharles Drew

3:11

3

Faithful

Stephen William CornishAmanda Leigh Wilson

2:56

4

Still Here

 🅴

Syed Saif Haider NaqviHiggi SauceAzita Qazzaz

2:51

5

Mr Lazy

Syed Saif Haider NaqviHiggi SauceCharles Drew

3:11

6

Heard It All

Syed Saif Haider NaqviHiggi SauceCharles Drew

3:22

7

You Will Remember

Marius De Le MerEmanuel Frank Williamssamantha powell

3:32

8

Can't Take My Hands off You

Stephen William CornishSarah Bayley

3:19

9

You Should Know Right Now

Higgi SauceShaun Patrick BarrettOlasunkanmi Lawal-BalogunFrancis Kwabena Appiah AduJunior Prince Elliot

3:42

10

Standing Tall

Stephen William CornishAmanda Leigh Wilson

3:40

11

Would Have Been Us

Nailah the SongwriterJonathan Murrill

3:58

