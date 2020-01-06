Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 9-Piece Orchestra Remix - Tales of History

9-Piece Orchestra Remix - Tales of History

Laurent Dury, Eddy Pradelles

Koka Media  • Ambient  • 2020

1

The End of Innocence (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:01

2

Castle Road (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:12

3

Assumption of Power (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:29

4

The Grand Duchess (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:28

5

King's Decision (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:33

6

Secret's Behind Paintings (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:29

7

Hidden Garden (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:18

8

The Bedchamber Mystery (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:22

9

Royal Legacy (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:57

10

Reconquest and Liberation (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:48

11

The Underside of History (Remix)

Laurent DuryEddy Pradelles

2:20

