Альбом
Постер альбома Epic Electronica

Epic Electronica

David Goldsmith, Andrew Britton

Uppm  • Электроника  • 2015

1

Jet Stream

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

3:15

2

Drifting Clouds

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:44

3

Transcending the Sky

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:23

4

Planet of Light

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:46

5

Aurora Glow

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:09

6

Solar Flares

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:00

7

Powerful Heart

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:29

8

Graceful Strength

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:24

9

Rising Force

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:19

10

Effervescent

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

4:08

11

Purified Beauty

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:27

12

Colourful Blooms

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:14

13

Electronic Fields

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:24

14

Sparks of Glitter

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

1:59

15

Surge Current

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:14

16

Jet Flares

David GoldsmithAndrew Britton

2:54

