Альбом
Постер альбома Les Grands Classiques for Relaxation

Les Grands Classiques for Relaxation

Daniel Berthiaume

DB Productions  • Инструментальная  • 2021

1

Air On G String (J.S. Bach)

Daniel Berthiaume

5:15

2

Canon In D (Pachelbel)

Daniel Berthiaume

7:44

3

Gymnopedie I (Erik Satie)

Daniel Berthiaume

4:25

4

Gymnopedie II (Erik Satie)

Daniel Berthiaume

3:26

5

Gymnopedie III (Erik Satie)

Daniel Berthiaume

3:06

6

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desire (J.S. Bach)

Daniel Berthiaume

3:56

7

Moonlight Sonata (Ludwig van Beethoven)

Daniel Berthiaume

5:27

8

Green Sleeves

Daniel Berthiaume

4:03

9

Boléro (Ravel)

Daniel Berthiaume

8:19

