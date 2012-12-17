Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Duke Ellington
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Duke Ellington, Vol. 1
JazzOmatic, Vol. 2
JazzOmatic, Vol. 1
Big Bands, 1940-41
1936-1937
Big Bands, 1934-35
Больше звука
Lester Young : The Swing of Things
At Newport
Corps et âme (1978)
History Records - American Edition 57 (Original Recordings - Remastered)
Jazz Giants: The Best of Original Jazz Music (Remastered Version)
Essential Jazz Masters 1954-1959