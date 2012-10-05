Roy Orbison At His Best

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Roy Orbison
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Roy Orbison
Music around the World by Roy Orbison
Summer of Love with Roy Orbison
A Fallen Star
Roy Orbison - Die Rocklegende der Sechziger Jahre (Biografie)
Raindrops (Greatest Hits from Roy Orbison)
Больше звука
And Now Let's Welcome The Soul Music 16 Vol. 1957-1962 Vol. 7 : Jackie Wilson "Soulful Jackie"
The Schoolhouse Sessions
Blues Brothers
Natural Man
The Very Best of Blues
All Blues, Buddy Guy Vol. 1