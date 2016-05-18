Сингл
Transcendent EP
Raw Raw Records • Бег • 2016
Другие альбомы исполнителя
[R]3volution [R]3loaded - The Best Of Ever
Arnaud Le Textier, Augusto Taito, Magna Pia, Callum Plant, Orion, MDMP, Pjotr G, Sam Duties, Temudo, ViL, Michele Mausi, Norbak, Ricky Cross, Kaiser (K S R), Dubiosity, Daniel Rifaterra, Luca La Rocca, A Thousand Details, Wrong Assessment, Eric Fetcher, Gotshell, Raär, Electric Rescue, Emmanuel, PWCCA, Thanos Hana, Juan Trujillo
2020
Audio Resistance, Animatek, Lectromeda, Komprezzor, Prisma, Drhamer, DavidBowman, Droneghost, Lasawers, Ōcktawian, Dietriangle, Delusions, Pulso, Ximo Noguera, Elektrabel, The Frequentist, Ty, RONDELL ADAMS, Pedro Pina, FBK, Dykkon, Vincent, Sintoma, Khuan, Concept Of Thrill, Matt Utom, Error Etica, Sons of Hidden, Plural, group, Pledge, Victor Santana, N01R, K´Alexi Shelby, THÖNK, Fu5, Kereni, Orbe, Israel Toledo, Umaru, Romain Richard, Filip Xavi, Electrorites, Another Machines, Fǎnwùzhí, Monix, Mateo Hurtado, Car D, Persohna, Eduardo de la Calle, Casual Treatment, Albert Chiovenda, G02, Translate, Eric Fetcher, DJ Ze MigL, Dean Amo, Mind Machines, StumHeth, Puritan, Add Obscurae, Forest People, Omnia Vox, Homee, Dialect
2019