Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Rock & Roll Strategy

Rock & Roll Strategy

38 Special

A&M Records  • Рок  • 1988

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Live At Rockpalast 1981

Live At Rockpalast 1981

Постер альбома My Father's Place, Old Roslyn, New York 1977

My Father's Place, Old Roslyn, New York 1977

Постер альбома Dallas, Tx. January 1st, 1984

Dallas, Tx. January 1st, 1984

Постер альбома Authorized Bootleg - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York 1/29/85

Authorized Bootleg - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York 1/29/85

Постер альбома The Very Best Of The A&M Years (1977-1988)

The Very Best Of The A&M Years (1977-1988)

Постер альбома 20th Century Masters The Millennium Collection: Best of 38 Special

20th Century Masters The Millennium Collection: Best of 38 Special

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Deep Romance

Deep Romance

Постер альбома The Brisks

The Brisks

Постер альбома Road Rock, Vol. 1 (Live)

Road Rock, Vol. 1 (Live)

Постер альбома Europe '72 Vol. 14: Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Holland 5/10/72 (Live)

Europe '72 Vol. 14: Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Holland 5/10/72 (Live)

Постер альбома Power Workout

Power Workout

Heart
2018
Постер альбома In Concert

In Concert