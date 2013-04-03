Альбом
Meet Oliver Nelson / Main Stem
Charlie Persip, Oliver Nelson, Kenny Dorham, Hank Jones, Wendell Marshall, George Duvivier, Joe Newman, Art Taylor, Ray Bryant
Fresh Sound Records • Джаз • 2013
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Jerome Richardson. Complete 1958-1962 Recordings. Midnight Oil / Roamin' with Richardson / Meeting in Studio (Sastanak U Studiju) / Going to the Movies
Blue Mitchell and Orchestra. "Smooth as the Wind" & "A Sure Thing"
Etta Jones with Orchestra Arranged and Conducted by Oliver Nelson. So Warm / From the Heart