Live in Berlin

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ella Fitzgerald
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2
Больше звука
Jumpin' Jackie (Remastered)
Mild Emotion
There And Back
The Rhinebeck Sessions
Hold Your Fire
Crystal Ball