Альбом
Tiger Rag
JazzAge • Джаз • 2012
Другие альбомы исполнителя
I'm Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover
Fred Elizalde, Andy Preer, Dick Robertson, Cotton Club Orchestra, Kenneth Casey And His Orchestra, Al Goering's Collegians, Charlie Johnson's Original Paradise Ten, Monette Moore, Charley Straight & his Orchestra, Arthur Fields, The Golden Gate Orchestra, Rube Bloom, Lloyd Scott and His Orchestra
2020
Don't Forget You'll Regret Day By Day
The Ipana Troubadours, Margaret Young, Clarence Williams, Gene Rodemich's Orchestra, Arthur Hall, The Golden Gate Orchestra, Chas. A. Matson's Creole Serenaders, Charley Straight, Charles Kaley, Abe Lyman's California Orchestra, Scranton Sirens, Charlie Johnson' Paradise Orchestra, Arthur Fields, Cliff Edwards, Broadway Music Masters, Roy Bargy, Eva Taylor
2020