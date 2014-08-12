Альбом
Giacomo Puccini & Giuseppe Verdi: The Great Italian Composers
Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi
2014 Ameritz Music Ltd. • Музыка мира • 2014
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Joseph Haydn, Gabriel Fauré, Edvard Grieg, Maurice Ravel, Erik Satie, Fritz Kreisler, Giacomo Puccini, Frédéric Chopin, Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Johann Strauss II, Claude Debussy, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Camille Saint-Saëns, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
2018
Joseph Haydn, Robert Schumann, Classical Music: 50 of the Best, Erik Satie, Giacomo Puccini, Fritz Kreisler, Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович, Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Johann Strauss II, Claude Debussy, Александр Скрябин, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach, Рихард Вагнер, Модест Петрович Мусоргский, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
2018