L'âge d'or de la chanson française : Fernandel, Vol.2

0/250
Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Fernandel
Fernandel - Don Camillo, 1953-1954
Fernandel - les meilleures chansons
Chansons d'or
Bouquet de chansons
Le retour de Don Camillo (Mono Version)
Noël en Provence (Mono Version)
Больше звука
Canzoni d'amore : 40 hits
Gouden liedjes uit Parijs, Vol. 2
Beethoven: The Piano Concertos etc
Compilation TV, vol. 2
The Best of Ricky Nelson (Rerecorded Version)
Ella Fitzgerald First Lady Of Song, Vol. 34