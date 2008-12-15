Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Porgy and Bess (Ella and Louis)

Porgy and Bess (Ella and Louis)

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

Wnts  • Джаз, Поп-музыка  • 1958

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Ella Fitzgerald from A to Z, Vol. 1

Ella Fitzgerald from A to Z, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Ella Loves Louis, Vol. 01 (Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong Rare Recordings)

Ella Loves Louis, Vol. 01 (Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong Rare Recordings)

Постер альбома Stompin' At the Savoy

Stompin' At the Savoy

Постер альбома Rush Hour

Rush Hour

Постер альбома Be My Valentine - EP

Be My Valentine - EP

Постер альбома 5 By Monk By 5

5 By Monk By 5