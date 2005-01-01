Recordings conducted by Kubelik

0/250
Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Rafael Kubelík
Bartók Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta Sz.106
Rafael Kubelík conducts Haydn, Schoenberg & Tchaikovsky (Live)
Johannes Brahms Symphonies
Tchaikovsky: Symphonies Nos.4, 5, 6 "Pathetique" by Rafael Kubelik
Má Vlast
Больше звука
Beethoven: Missa solemnis Op.123 - Messe Op.86
Stravinsky: Complete Works for Violin and Piano
My Journey
Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61: II. Larghetto
Beethoven: The Amnesty International Concert; Symphonies Nos.7 & 9; Overtures; String Quartet Arr.; Missa solemnis
Beethoven Songs