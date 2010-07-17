Альбом
Now Is the Time
Idrees Sulieman, Cedar Walton, Sam Jones, Billy Higgins
SteepleChase • Джаз • 1992
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Gene Ammons' All Stars. Complete Recordings with Jackie Mclean & Mal Waldron "Jammin' With Gene," "Funky," "Jammin' in Hi-Fi with Gene Ammons" Plus Three of the Four Tracks On "The Happy Blues"
Gene Ammons' All Stars. Complete Recordings with Mal Waldron, Pepper Adams & Art Taylor "Blue Gene," "Groove Blues," "The Big Sound" Plus One Bonus Track From "The Happy Blues"