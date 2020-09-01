Альбом
That's What Christmas Means to Me
Hugo Wintertthaler and his Orchestra, Eddie Fisher, Axel Stordahl's Orchester And Chorus
Fantastic Plastic • Грустно • 2020
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Frankie Avalon, Paul Anka, Charlie Parker, Rosemary Clooney, Eddie Fisher, Hugo Wintertthaler and his Orchestra, Arthur Fiedler, Liberace, The Platters, Danny Kaye, Vera Ellen, Perry Como, Mitch Miller, Pat Boone, The Boston Pops Orchestra, Eddy Arnold, Bing Crosby, Connie Francis, Percy Faith & His Orchestra
2020