Альбом
That's Where the South Begins
Ted Shapiro, Winter Garden Theatre Orchestra, Sophie Tucker, Ted Shapiro Orchestra
Rare Vintage Records • Грустно • 2020
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Leonard Joy and His Orchestra, Mae West, George Formby, Ann Sutter, Orchestra, Eddy Dutchin and His Orch, Frankie Trumbauer and His Orchestra, Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters, Ted Shapiro, Patricia Norman, Sophie Tucker, Max Miller, Statz Randall, Jeannie Lane, Dick Gardener, Cliff Edwards, George Olsen His Music, Ronald Frankau, Monty Crick, Helen Kane
2020