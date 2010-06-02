Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Serenata Italiana, Vol. 10

Serenata Italiana, Vol. 10

Various Artists

Masar  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Arrivederci Roma (Good-bye to Rome)

Claudio Villa

2

Ombre sul cuore

Nilla Pizzi

3

Arrivederci

Don Marino Barreto Jr.

4

Nessuno

Peppino Di Capri

5

Amorevole

Mina

6

Brivido blu

Tony Dallara

7

La signora di trent'anni fa

Achille Togliani

8

Amaramente

Renato CarosonePiero Giorgetti

9

Spaghetti e buonumore

Quartetto Cetra

10

Balocchi e profumi

Daniele Serra

11

Una sigaretta

Fred Buscaglione

12

Devi ricordare

Nicola Arigliano

13

Il valzer della fisarmonica

Trio Lescano

14

Ciao ti dirò

Adriano Celentano

15

Vogliamoci tanto bene

Gianni Ravera

16

Tango della gelosia (Jealous of you)

Fernando Orlandis

