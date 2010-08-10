Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bessie Smith Relaxing Jazz Music (Ambient Jazz music for relaxation)

Bessie Smith Relaxing Jazz Music (Ambient Jazz music for relaxation)

Bessie Smith

Astorg Records  • Ambient  • 2010

1



Alexander's Ragtime Band

Bessie Smith

2



Any Woman's Blues

Bessie Smith

3



Back Water Blues

Bessie Smith

4



Chicago Bound Blues

Bessie Smith

5



Far Away Blues

Bessie Smith

6



Graveyard Dream Blues

Bessie Smith

7



Jail-house Blues

Bessie Smith

8



Keeps On A-rainin'

Bessie Smith

9



Midnight Blues

Bessie Smith

10



Money Blues

Bessie Smith

11



Muddy Water

Bessie Smith

12



Preachin' the Blues

Bessie Smith

13



Squeeze Me

Bessie Smith

14



'Taint Nobody's Bizness If I Do

Bessie Smith

15



Young Woman's Blues

Bessie Smith

