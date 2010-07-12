Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Best of Ivan Rebroff (18 Hits)

Best of Ivan Rebroff (18 Hits)

Ivan Rebroff

DOM  • Фолк/народная, Музыка мира  • 2010

1



Kalinka, Kalinka

Ivan Rebroff

2



Les deux guitares

Ivan Rebroff

3



Les bateliers de la Volga

Ivan Rebroff

4



Légende des douze voleurs

Ivan Rebroff

5



Mitschza Troika

Ivan Rebroff

6



Joue tzigane (Poj Zyganka)

Ivan Rebroff

7



Boublitschki

Ivan Rebroff

8



Notschenjka

Ivan Rebroff

9



Les yeux noirs (Otschi Kornia)

Ivan Rebroff

10



Patrouille des cosaques

Ivan Rebroff

11



Katjuscha, Katjuscha !

Ivan Rebroff

12



Stenka rasin

Ivan Rebroff

13



Nuits moscovites

Ivan Rebroff

14



Dans les rues de St-Petersbourg

Ivan Rebroff

15



Wot polk paschol

Ivan Rebroff

16



Tschubtschik

Ivan Rebroff

17



Tschorny woron

Ivan Rebroff

18



Stepj da stepj krugom

Ivan Rebroff

