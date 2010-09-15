Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Campra : Tancrède

1

Обложка трека

Air des magiciens

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

2

Обложка трека

Généreux défenseurs (Argant & choeur)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

3

Обложка трека

Quittez vos fers (Tancrède & choeur)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

4

Обложка трека

Cessez mes yeux (Air d'Herminie)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

5

Обложка трека

Sombres forêts (air de Tancrède)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

6

Обложка трека

Amour, cruel amour (Air d'Herminie)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

7

Обложка трека

Le jour a découvert le succès de nos armes (Herminie & Tancrède)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

8

Обложка трека

Chantons les douceurs de la gloire (Tancrède & choeur)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

9

Обложка трека

Quel trouble saisit mes esprits,... (Tancrède & Argant)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

10

Обложка трека

Elle n'est plus (Tancrède)

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

11

Обложка трека

Danse de la suite de la paix

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

12

Обложка трека

Gigue

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

13

Обложка трека

Menuet chanté

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

14

Обложка трека

Sarabande

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

15

Обложка трека

Menuets dansés

Ensemble instrumental de ProvenceEnsemble Vocal d'AvignonClément ZaffiniGeorges DurandJacques BonaCatherine DussautArmand Arapian

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Campra : Tancrède

Campra : Tancrède

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Campra : Tancrède

Campra : Tancrède

Постер альбома All that she wants (live)

All that she wants (live)

Ziyoda
2022
Постер альбома Nothing But... Progressive Grooves, Vol. 15

Nothing But... Progressive Grooves, Vol. 15

Постер альбома Dream EP

Dream EP

Постер альбома Spin the Black Circle

Spin the Black Circle

Постер альбома Love In...

Love In...