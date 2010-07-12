Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Goodman

The Goodman

Benny Goodman

DAYL  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Big John's Special

Benny Goodman

2

Here's Love In Your Eyes

Benny Goodman

3

Blue Lou

Benny Goodman

4

House Hop

Benny Goodman

5

Blue Moon

Benny Goodman

6

Please Be Kind

Benny Goodman

7

Camel Hop

Benny Goodman

8

When I Grow to Old to Dream

Benny Goodman

9

You're a Sweetheart

Benny Goodman

10

Changes

Benny Goodman

11

Farewell Blues

Benny Goodman

12

Could You Pass In Love?

Benny Goodman

13

One O' Clock Jump

Benny Goodman

14

Somebody Stole My Gal

Benny Goodman

15

Don't Be That Way

Benny Goodman

16

Shut Eye

Benny Goodman

17

Let's Dance

Benny Goodman

