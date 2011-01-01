Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Belafonte Returns to Carnegie Hall

Belafonte Returns to Carnegie Hall

Various Artists

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Jump Down Spin Around

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

2

Suzanne

Harry Belafonte

3

A Little Lyric of Great Importance

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

4

Chickens

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

5

Vaichazkern

The Chad Mitchell Trio

6

I Do Adore Her

The Chad Mitchell Trio

7

The Ballad of Sigmund Freud

The Chad Mitchell Trio

8

I've Been Driving On Bald Mountainwater Boy

Odetta

9

A Hole In the Bucket

Harry Belafonte with Odetta

10

The Click Song

Miriam Makeba & The Belafonte Folk Singers

11

One More Dance

Harry Belafonte with Miriam Mekeba

12

The Ox Drivers

The Belafonte Folk Singers

13

The Red Rosy Bush

The Belafonte Folk Singers

14

Didn't It Rain

The Belafonte Folk Singers

15

Hene Ma Tov

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

16

I Know Where I'm Going

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

17

Old King Cole

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

18

La Bamba

Harry Belafonte & The Belafonte Folk Singers

