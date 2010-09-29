Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Artistry In Rhythm

Artistry In Rhythm

Stan Kenton

Vsom  • Джаз, Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Begin the Beguine (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

2

Обложка трека

Solitaire (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

3

Обложка трека

Lover Man (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

4

Обложка трека

Viva Prado (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

5

Обложка трека

Balboa Bash (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

6

Обложка трека

Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin' (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

7

Обложка трека

I Want a Grown-Up Man (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

8

Обложка трека

I Got the Sun In the Morning (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

9

Обложка трека

Taboo (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

10

Обложка трека

Painted Rhythm (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

11

Обложка трека

Etudes for Saxophones (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

12

Обложка трека

She's Funny That Way (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

13

Обложка трека

Ecuador (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

14

Обложка трека

Lover (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

15

Обложка трека

Rhythm Incorporated (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

16

Обложка трека

Cuban Carnival (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

17

Обложка трека

Artistry In Rhythm (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

18

Обложка трека

Yesterdays (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

19

Обложка трека

Eager Beaver (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

20

Обложка трека

Reed Rapture (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

21

Обложка трека

I'm Going Mad for Pad (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

22

Обложка трека

Come Rain or Come Shine (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

23

Обложка трека

Don't Let Me Dream (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

24

Обложка трека

And Her Tears Flowed Like Wine (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

25

Обложка трека

It's Been a Long, Long Time (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

26

Обложка трека

Are You Livin' Old Man (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

27

Обложка трека

Journey to Brazil (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

28

Обложка трека

Ooh, What I Dreamed About You (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

29

Обложка трека

On the Sunny Side of the Street (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

30

Обложка трека

Gotta Be Gettin' (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

31

Обложка трека

Chorale for Brass, Piano and Bongo (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

32

Обложка трека

Body and Soul (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

33

Обложка трека

Say It Isn't So (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

34

Обложка трека

Travellin' Man (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

35

Обложка трека

I Never Thought I'd Sing the Blues (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

36

Обложка трека

The Nango (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

37

Обложка трека

How Many Hearts Have You Broken (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

38

Обложка трека

Southern Scandal (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

39

Обложка трека

Tea for Two (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

40

Обложка трека

Abstraction (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

41

Обложка трека

End of the World (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

42

Обложка трека

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (Remastered)

Stan Kenton

