Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lady Ella (60 Songs Remastered)

Lady Ella (60 Songs Remastered)

Ella Fitzgerald

Ornithology Rec  • Джаз, Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Misty

Ella Fitzgerald

2

Обложка трека

I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby

Ella Fitzgerald

3

Обложка трека

Then You've Never Been Blue

Ella Fitzgerald

4

Обложка трека

Moonlight Serenade

Ella Fitzgerald

5

Обложка трека

Gone With the Wind

Ella Fitzgerald

6

Обложка трека

Makin' Whoopee

Ella Fitzgerald

7

Обложка трека

I Hadn't Anyone 'till You

Ella Fitzgerald

8

Обложка трека

Black Coffee

Ella Fitzgerald

9

Обложка трека

Who's Sorry Now

Ella Fitzgerald

10

Обложка трека

I Cried for You

Ella Fitzgerald

11

Обложка трека

I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

Ella Fitzgerald

12

Обложка трека

Knock Me a Kiss

Ella Fitzgerald

13

Обложка трека

Reach for Tomorrow

Ella Fitzgerald

14

Обложка трека

Sweet and Lovely

Ella Fitzgerald

15

Обложка трека

Let's Fall In Love

Ella Fitzgerald

16

Обложка трека

That Old Feeling

 🅴

Ella Fitzgerald

17

Обложка трека

I Remember You

Ella Fitzgerald

18

Обложка трека

Teardrops from My Eyes

Ella Fitzgerald

19

Обложка трека

The Lady Is a Tramp

Ella Fitzgerald

20

Обложка трека

September Song

Ella Fitzgerald

21

Обложка трека

My Melancholy Baby

Ella Fitzgerald

22

Обложка трека

Can't We Be Friends?

Ella Fitzgerald

23

Обложка трека

720 In the Books

Ella Fitzgerald

24

Обложка трека

East of the Sun (And West of the Moon)

Ella Fitzgerald

25

Обложка трека

Lullaby of Broadway

Ella Fitzgerald

26

Обложка трека

Little White Lies

Ella Fitzgerald

27

Обложка трека

How Long Has This Been Going On?

Ella Fitzgerald

28

Обложка трека

You Hit the Spot

Ella Fitzgerald

29

Обложка трека

What's Your Story, Morning Glory?

Ella Fitzgerald

30

Обложка трека

One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)

Ella Fitzgerald

31

Обложка трека

Just You, Just Me

Ella Fitzgerald

32

Обложка трека

As Long As I Live

Ella Fitzgerald

33

Обложка трека

Angel Eyes

Ella Fitzgerald

34

Обложка трека

Gotta Be This or That

Ella Fitzgerald

35

Обложка трека

Moonlight On the Ganges

Ella Fitzgerald

36

Обложка трека

My Kinda Love

Ella Fitzgerald

37

Обложка трека

Blues In the Night

Ella Fitzgerald

38

Обложка трека

If I Were a Bell

Ella Fitzgerald

39

Обложка трека

You're an Old Smoothie

Ella Fitzgerald

40

Обложка трека

Little Jazz

Ella Fitzgerald

41

Обложка трека

Out of This World

Ella Fitzgerald

42

Обложка трека

You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me

Ella Fitzgerald

43

Обложка трека

There's a Lull In My Life

Ella Fitzgerald

44

Обложка трека

My Old Flame

Ella Fitzgerald

45

Обложка трека

More Than You Know

Ella Fitzgerald

46

Обложка трека

Mack the Knife (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

47

Обложка трека

What Will I Tell My Heart?

Ella Fitzgerald

48

Обложка трека

I Never Had a Chance

Ella Fitzgerald

49

Обложка трека

Close Your Eyes

Ella Fitzgerald

50

Обложка трека

We'll Be Together Again

Ella Fitzgerald

51

Обложка трека

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Ella Fitzgerald

52

Обложка трека

Like Someone In Love

Ella Fitzgerald

53

Обложка трека

Midnight Sun

Ella Fitzgerald

54

Обложка трека

I Thought About You

Ella Fitzgerald

55

Обложка трека

You're Blasé

Ella Fitzgerald

56

Обложка трека

Puttin' On the Ritz

Ella Fitzgerald

57

Обложка трека

Night Wind

Ella Fitzgerald

58

Обложка трека

What's New?

Ella Fitzgerald

59

Обложка трека

Hurry Home

Ella Fitzgerald

60

Обложка трека

A Foggy Day

Ella Fitzgerald

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Harold Arlen Songbook, Vol. 1 & 2 (Classic Album - Digital Remastered)

The Harold Arlen Songbook, Vol. 1 & 2 (Classic Album - Digital Remastered)

Постер альбома Original Jazz Sound: Ella & Louis

Original Jazz Sound: Ella & Louis

Постер альбома Schlager der Kriegsjahre, Vol. 9

Schlager der Kriegsjahre, Vol. 9

Постер альбома …dreaming in lions…

…dreaming in lions…

Постер альбома Then I'll Be Tired of You

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Постер альбома Cheek To Cheek

Cheek To Cheek