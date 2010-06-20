Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Best of Charles Aznavour

Best of Charles Aznavour

Charles Aznavour

Klub Music Publishing  • Поп-музыка, Фолк/народная, Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Viens au creux de mon épaule

Charles Aznavour

2

Jézebel

Charles Aznavour

3

On ne sait jamais

Charles Aznavour

4

Sa jeunesse

Charles Aznavour

5

Sur ma vie

Charles Aznavour

6

Ay! Mourir pour toi

Charles Aznavour

7

Couchés dans le foin

Charles Aznavour

8

Plus bleu que tes yeux

Charles Aznavour

9

Le feutre taupe

Charles Aznavour

10

Poker

Charles Aznavour

11

À propos de pommier

Charles Aznavour

12

Et bailler et dormir

Charles Aznavour

13

Ça

Charles Aznavour

14

Me que me que

Charles Aznavour

15

J'aime Paris au mois de mai

Charles Aznavour

