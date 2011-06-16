Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Beethoven Orchestral Works

Beethoven Orchestral Works

Various Artists

Happy Hour Classics  • Классическая музыка  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 1, in C major, Op. 15: I. Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

2

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 1, in C major, Op. 21: I. Adagio molto - Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

3

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 1, in C major, Op. 21: II. Andante cantabile con moto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

4

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 1, in C major, Op. 21: III. Menuetto - Allegro molto e vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

5

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 1, in C major, Op. 21: IV. Finale, Adagio - Allegro molto e vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

6

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 2, in D major, Op. 36: I. Adagio molto - Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

7

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 2, in D major, Op. 36: II. Larghetto (excerpt)

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

8

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 2, in D major, Op. 36: III. Scherzo - Allegro

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

9

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 2, in D major, Op. 36: IV. Finale, Allegro molto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

10

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 3, in C minor, Op. 37: I. Allegro con brio

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

11

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 3, in C minor, Op. 37: II. Largo

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

12

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 3, in C minor, Op. 37: III. Rondo - Allegro

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

13

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 3, in E flat major, Eroica, Op. 55: I. Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

14

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 3, in E flat major, Eroica, Op. 55: II. Marcia funebre - Adagio assai

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

15

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 3, in E flat major, Eroica, Op. 55: III. Scherzo - Allegro vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

16

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 3, in E flat major, Eroica, Op. 55: IV. Finale, Allegro molto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

17

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 4, in G major, Op. 58: I. Allegro moderato

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

18

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 4, in G major, Op. 58: II. Andate con moto

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

19

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 4, in G major, Op. 58: III. Rondo vivace

St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

20

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 4, in B flat major, Op. 60: I. Adagio - Allegro vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

21

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 4, in B flat major, Op. 60: II. Adagio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

22

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 4, in B flat major, Op. 60: III. Menuetto - Allegro vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

23

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 4, in B flat major, Op. 60: IV. Allegro ma non troppo

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

24

Обложка трека

Overture Coriolan, Op. 62 (excerpt)

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

25

Обложка трека

Overture Leonora No. 3, Op. 72a

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

26

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 5, in C minor, Fate, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

27

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 5, in C minor, Fate, Op. 67: II. Andante con moto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

28

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 5, in C minor, Fate, Op. 67: III. Allegro

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

29

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 5, in C minor, Fate, Op. 67: IV. Allegro

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

30

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 6, in F major, Pastoral, Op. 68: I. Erwachen heiterer Empfindungen bei der Ankunft auf dem Lande (Awakening of happy feelings on arrival in the country), Allegro ma non troppo

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

31

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 6, in F major, Pastoral, Op. 68: II. Szene am Bach (By the brook), Andante molto mosso

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

32

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 6, in F major, Pastoral, Op. 68: III. Lustiges Zusammensein der Landleute (Joyous gathering of country folk), Allegro (excerpt)

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

33

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 6, in F major, Pastoral, Op. 68: IV. Gewitter, Sturm (Thunderstorm, Storm), Allegro

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

34

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 6, in F major, Pastoral, Op. 68: V. Hirtengesang, Frohe und dankbare Gefühle nach dem Sturm (Shepherd's song, happy and thankful feelings after the storm), Allegretto

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

35

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 5, in E flat major, The Emperor, Op. 73: I. Allegro

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

36

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 5, in E flat major, The Emperor, Op. 73: II. Adagio un poco mosso

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

37

Обложка трека

Piano Concerto No. 5, in E flat major, The Emperor, Op. 73: III. Rondo - Allegro

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

38

Обложка трека

Overture Egmont, Op. 84

Orchestra New Philharmony St. Petersburg

39

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 7, in A major, Op. 92: I. Poco sostenuto - Vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

40

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 7, in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

41

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 7, in A major, Op. 92: III. Presto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

42

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 7, in A major, Op. 92: IV. Allegro con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

43

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 8, in F major, Op. 93: I. Allegro vivace e con brio

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

44

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 8, in F major, Op. 93: II. Allegretto scherzando

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

45

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 8, in F major, Op. 93: III. Tempo di menuetto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

46

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 8, in F major, Op. 93: IV. Allegro vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

47

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 9, in D minor, Choral, Op. 125: I. Allegro ma non troppo un poco maestoso

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

48

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 9, in D minor, Choral, Op. 125: II. Molto vivace

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

49

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 9, in D minor, Choral, Op. 125: III. Adagio molto e cantabile

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

50

Обложка трека

Symphony No. 9, in D minor, Choral, Op. 125: IV. Presto

Tbilisi Symphony OrchestraOdysseas Dimitriadis

